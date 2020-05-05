OBITUARY: Christopher “Lil Chris” David Landers

Christopher “Lil Chris” David Landers, 36, of Whittier, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Vernon, Fla.

He was employed at American Sand and Asphalt in Panama City Beach, Fla. He was an avid outdoorsman, a lifetime Duke Blue Devils fan, and a loving father, brother and best friend.

Chris was the 1999-2000 men’s grass dance champion and was an avid Harley rider.

Chris enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his adopted father, Dr. David K. Owle; daughter, Ayla George of Cherokee; brothers, Ben Johnson (Vanessa), Sam Wolfe, David Coulter, Chris Manning, Justin Simpson, Charlie and Jimmy Arch; sister, Michelle Arch; along with many other family and friends.

The family will be receiving friends at 817 Bumgarner Cemetery Rd., Whittier at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7 with a Memorial Service to follow with the Dr. David K. Owle and Rev. Doris McMillan officating.

A private burial will take place at a later date.