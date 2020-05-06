OBITUARY: Brooke Leighann Smith

Brooke Leighann Smith, 24, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Isabella Unique Jacobs. She is also preceded by her grandmother, Ruth Huskey; grandparents, Rose and Abraham George; as well as her uncle, Greg Smith.

Brooke’s memory will be carried on by those she leaves behind including her parents, father, Buford William Smith, and mother, Kathy Lynn Maney; her brothers, Christian Alfaro, Kayden (Tso), Maddex, and Buford Jr. ; and her sisters, Ashlee Blaine Smith, Makenna, Elnora, and Lainey. In addition, she is also survived by her grandparents, Buford and Jessie Smith, Judy Bird and Bobby Maney; along with aunts, Michelle, Krystal, Taylor and Leslie; her uncles, Nicholas and Joe; one niece, Isla; and her special friend, Maddie Webb.

Brooke will always be remembered for her love of children. Children were naturally drawn to her and no child was ever a stranger to her. Brooke enjoyed hanging out with her family and friends. She always had the biggest heart for whomever she met. Her smile and laughter were contagious to those around her. To know Brooke was to know laughter and her zany humor.

The family had a private graveside service on Thursday, May 7 at Blythe Cemetery. Kallup McCoy II and Pastor Matt Huett officiated.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.