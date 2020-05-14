OBITUARY: Billy Joe Lossie Sr.

Billy Joe Lossie Sr., 57, from Cherokee, who has made his home in Oliver Springs for the past several years, went to his heavenly home on May 12, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones. Lossie has always said his greatest accomplishment in life were his children, whom he spoke of daily.

Billy was a mason most of his life. He loved to fish, he loved to make Native American Crafts, watch any sport but especially Nascar (where he would cheer on in his opinion the best car, #48) and spending time with his friends and family.

Lossie is proceeded in death by his wife, Kina (Slugg) Lossie; his parents, John Henry and Willa Mae Lossie; and a brother, Jerry Lee Lossie.

He leaves behind sons, Johnson Sequoyah, Dustin (Elise) Lossiah, Billy J. (Shelley)Lossiah, Jr, Damian Lossiah, and Gabriel Lillard; daughters, Alisha Wolfe and Shelby Mae (William) Arch, all from Cherokee, North Carolina; and grandchildren: Blake, Khloe, Jaxson, and Addison Sequoyah; Haley and Noah Lossiah; Isaiah and Raiden Wolfe; Radik Arch plus Baby Arch. He is also survived by brothers, Edward Ray Lossie and wife Mary from Alabama, Rick Lossie and wife Kim from Bryson City. In addition, Billy leaves behind his extended family in Tennessee, Alan and Mindy Roberts, Michael Ramsey, Shelby McCarter, also their children who he adored .

A special thank you Amedisys Hospice for their assistance in Billy’s final days.

The family will have a private graveside service for Billy Joe Lossie Sr. on Saturday, May 16 at 12 p.m. at the Lossie Family Cemetery in Piney Grove. Pastor Roger Roland will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Sonny Sneed, Nunnie and Jack Davis, Travis Lossie, Fonzi Sneed, and Dustin Wolfe.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.