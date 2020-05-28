OBITUARY: Alan Dean Thompson 

Alan Dean Thompson, 60, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born July 9, 1959, he was the son of the late Reginald and Lavenia Chiltoskie Thompson.

He is survived by his daughter, Gabby Thompson; son, Dylan Thompson; grandson, Roman; brother, Walter Keith Thompson; and many nieces and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Thompson Family Cemetery with Brother James (Bo) Parris officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Crisp Funeral Home.