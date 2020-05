I would like to congratulate all of the seniors graduating this year. I know here in our town graduation is either going to be postponed or just not having it at all. Congratulations to the Phoenix graduates because they rose from the ashes of 9-11 and brought hope to our nation. Now they have to deal with quarantine. Go forward and be proud of yourselves! You’ve overcome the most devastating problems this world has seen! Fly proud!

Traci Moore

Opelika, Ala.