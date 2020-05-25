Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program announces 2020-2021 Fellows

The Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program is a year-long fellowship for EBCI undergraduate students. It was established in 2007 to honor the memories and leadership skills of Principal Chief Leon Jones and Tribal Council Representative James Bowman, both founding members of the Board of Directors of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Every year, the program is granted funding for its Fellows by way of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. Funding is used by the Fellows for expanding their professional skills, attending leadership/professional conferences and events, and expanding their knowledge of Cherokee culture with the seven Cherokee core values. Fellows are also paired with a mentor from within our community to assist them with skills, cultural learning, and networking goals.

The Fellows are of various ages and walks of life. Each one of them has shown an interest in community service, academics, and cultural experiences. The selected

Fellows for 2020-2021 are:

– Nolan Arkansas (Wolftown), sophomore, American Studies, Yale University

– Raylen Bark (Wolftown), First-Year, Cultural Anthropology, Dartmouth College

– Jessica Lambert (Birdtown), First-Year, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University

– Hope Long (Toe String), First-Year, Pre-Med, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

– Nola Pina Teesatuskie (Big Cove), First-Year, Cultural Anthropology, Washington State University

– Sarah Thompson (Big Cove), First-Year Transfer, Anthropology + Minor in Cherokee Studies, Western Carolina University

– Kevonna Tushka (Painttown), First-Year, Physical Therapy Assistant, South College, Asheville

Returning Fellows include:

– Kristen Washington (Birdtown), junior, Healthcare Communications, Western Carolina University

– Joshua Levi West (Wolftown), junior, Social Work, Arizona State University

Program officials noted, “The Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program and the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute are excited to welcome them to our program.”

The Fellows will enjoy a Summer Retreat scheduled for July and a mid-Year Retreat in December. If you or someone you know would like additional information on the Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program, contact Christopher Reed 359-5544 or chris@rkli.org.

The Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program is a program under the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute; a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

– Submitted by Christopher Reed, Jones-Bowman Leadership Specialist