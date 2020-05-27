Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos opening Thursday morning

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos have announced that it will open to the public at 6am on Thursday, May 28, in accordance with directives from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The properties initially opened on May 18 to invitation only guests.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will operate at 30 percent capacity, consistent with North Carolina and tribal guidelines and operating with social distancing in place. Most restaurants are open with limited seating as well as carryout options. Other amenities will also open in phases as determined by the State of North Carolina and the EBCI.

Harrah’s officials noted, “Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and are striving to create enjoyable environments that emphasize sanitization and physical distancing practices. Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will implement new health and safety protocols previously announced by Caesars Entertainment Corporation (“Caesars Entertainment”), which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas.”

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more-frequent cleaning and sanitization. Employee health checks are conducted daily, and employees are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the casinos and are also required to wear masks. The casino gaming areas will temporarily be non-smoking.

Further updates on Caesars Entertainment’s response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/ corporate/coronavirus-guest- information

– Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos release