EBCI Grad Profile: Zackary Ryan Wilson Lossiah, Cherokee High School 

Zackary Ryan Wilson Lossiah, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he said he plans to attend a local community college.

While at CHS, he played varsity football and was a member of the Braves 2017 1A State Championship team.

“I would like to thank my mother and the rest of my family – you know who you are,” said Lossiah. “Much love to you all, and I’d like to thank Mrs. Cochran for always being willing to help.”

When asked his thoughts on graduation, he noted, “I can’t believe I am actually doing it.”

He is the son of Nancy Lossiah.