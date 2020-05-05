EBCI Grad Profile: Tierney Bradley, Cherokee High School

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Tierney Bradley, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Birdtown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Carson-Newman University in the fall where she will be a part of the Bonner Scholars Program. Bradley plans to major in human services.

While at CHS, she was a member of the student council all four years and served as class president in her sophomore, junior, and senior years. She was a part of the “Lion King, Jr.” and “Shrek: The Musical” productions. Bradley attended the Close-Up program her junior and senior years, and was a part of the Project Discovery Program all four years. She played junior varsity basketball during her freshman year and varsity basketball her senior year.

“I am so thankful to my family for always believing in me and pushing me to do my best,” she said. “I would also like to thank all my teachers throughout high school, especially Ms. McSwain, Mrs. Cochran, Mrs. Edwards, Mrs. Denton, Mrs. Layno, and Dr. Foerst.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Bradley noted, “Graduating is bitter-sweet. I am going to miss the people that I grew up with, but I am also excited to attend college. I am ready for the next chapter of my life to start, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”

She is the daughter of Eddie and Christine Bradley.