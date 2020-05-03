EBCI Grad Profile: Ryan Tranter, Johnson and Wales University 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Ryan Tranter, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Johnson and Wales University this spring with a Bachelor’s Degree in culinary arts and food service management.

While at the university, he joined Kappa Sigma fraternity.

“I’d like to thank Nira Franklin and Joanna McMahan for pushing me,” said Tranter. “And, I’d like to thank my mom, Jamie, for being my personal alarm clock and waking me up in the mornings.”

When asked his thoughts on graduation, he noted, “Overall, it was a great experience. I have made so many connections in the food industry. Now, it’s time to open up my own restaurant.”