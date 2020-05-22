EBCI Grad Profile: Lauren Alexis Luther, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Lauren Alexis Luther, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, she will continue her education at a local college.

While at CHS, she was involved in numerous activities including:

* National Honor Society

* Cherokee Culture Club

* Presenter during the Cherokee Days event at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. in April 2019

* Varsity cheerleading

* Competition Cheer Team, two years

* Cherokee Performing Arts program performing in “Lion King Jr.”, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, and “Shrek: The Musical”

* Cherokee Chamber Singers, performed at Carnegie Hall

* Southeastern Close-Up Program, junior and senior years

* Miss Brave 2019-20

“All of these activities have given me a broader awareness of the opportunities that are available,” said Luther. “Many people have supported me in my endeavors. Many thanks go to my family who have always assisted me. I appreciate the support and encouragement of my friends and teachers, Cherokee School Board, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, she noted, “I am proud to have been a Brave and will continue to be a Brave.”

She is the daughter of Cheyanna Ward and the late Daniel Luther. Her guardians are Laura and Keith Pinnix.