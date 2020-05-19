EBCI Grad Profile: Katherine Helen Jacobs, Arizona State University 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Katherine Helen Jacobs, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Painttown Community with Cherokee Nation roots as well, is set to receive a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in fashion from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University (ASU) this spring. Following graduation, she will attend the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Calif. where she will pursue a master’s degree in business administration.

While at ASU, Jacobs earned and maintained a $50,000 Deans Scholarship, held the Region 3 student representative position in 2019-20 for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), was selected to participate in the Wells Fargo Native Cents Ambassador Program to teach culturally and contextualized financial literacy to youth in tribal communities, and was the first female and Native enrolled member to be selected to receive an internship in Scottsdale, Ariz. with Alpha Squared Capitol as an associate financial advisor.

Her family states of her accomplishments, “Katherine, you are so awesome. Your accomplishments have changed the trajectory for our family. You have raised the bar, and you are certainly a beautiful example for other students back in Cherokee. The EBCI has another enrolled member who holds a finance degree and one who is also passionate about educating youth about financial literacy. Congratulations, your family and your community celebrate your accomplishments.”

She is the daughter of Brad Jacobs, an EBCI tribal member, and Alicia Mitchell, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She is the granddaughter of the late Harvey Ralph Jacobs Jr. and MaryAnn Jacobs of Tsali Care and Ray Mitchell and Vicki Mitchell of Gilbert, Ariz. and the sister of Harvey Ray Jacobs.