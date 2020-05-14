EBCI Grad Profile: Haleigh Price Woodard, Southwestern Community College  

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Haleigh Price Woodard, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to receive an associate’s degree in nursing this spring through the RIBN (Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses) program at Southwestern Community College (SCC). “I hope to begin my journey as a nurse, pass NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses) and complete my fourth year in the RIBN program to receive my bachelor’s of science degree in nursing,” said Woodard.

She added, “I would like to thank God, my entire family, classmates, and family friends for dealing with my stress and pushing me forward.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Woodard noted, “Nursing School was, by far, the hardest thing I have ever done in my life, but it is so worth it. I cannot wait to begin helping our community as a nurse.”

She is the daughter of Lex and Enid Price.