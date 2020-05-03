EBCI Grad Profile: Ella Montelongo, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Ella Montelongo, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Yellowhill Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Marymount Manhattan College majoring in theatre arts with a concentration on directing.

While at CHS, Montelongo participated in the Cherokee Performing Arts Program all four years acting and singing in many productions including “Lion King Jr.”, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, “Shrek: The Musical”, and “Into the Woods”. She was also president of the Cherokee Chamber Singers her senior year and performed with the group in many venues including Carnegie Hall.

“I’d like to thank my mother, my siblings, all of my teachers, Michael Yannette, and Chryssie Whitehead-Disbrow,” she said.

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Montelongo noted, “I’m happy to graduate from Cherokee High School, and I’m excited to start this next chapter in the greatest city in the world.”

She is the daughter of Mary “Missy” Crowe and the late Bo Montelongo.