EBCI Grad Profile: Constance Owl, Western Carolina Univ.

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Constance Owl, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Cherokee County Community, is set to receive a master’s degree in American History with a concentration in Cherokee Studies from Western Carolina University (WCU) this spring. After receiving her degree, she will return to her alma mater, Stanford University, where she will begin work as an admissions officer with the Undergraduate Admissions Office. Owl will serve as a liaison to the Native American community.

While at WCU, she served as a research and teaching assistant for the History Program and was a member of the Digali’i Native Student Organization. Owl was awarded the Dean’s Outstanding Scholar Award for her graduate thesis research.

“There are so many people who supported me during my time at WCU,” she said. “But, I’d like to especially thank Tom Belt and Wiggins Blackfox for their support of my graduate research. I also want to acknowledge the amazing WCU faculty who I worked closely with and who each made my time at WCU both challenging and engaging – Professor Andrew Denson, Professor Elizabeth McRae, Professor Brett Riggs, Professor Sara Snyder, Professor Alexander Macauley, and Professor Rob Ferguson. I also want to thank my family who cheered me on the whole way.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Owl noted, “I am very excited to start this new chapter and for the opportunity to become a stronger advocate for Native students pursuing higher education.”

She is the daughter of Cliff Owl Jr. and Janis Owl.