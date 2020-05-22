EBCI Grad Profile: Cassandra Renee Bradley, Smoky Mountain High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Cassandra Renee Bradley, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Smoky Mountain High School this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Western Carolina University this fall to study nursing.

While at Smoky Mountain, she was a member of HOSA for four years, participated in musical theatre for three years, and played softball two years.

“I would like to thank my Health Science teacher, Mrs. Day, and my family and friends,” said Bradley.

She also noted, “My thoughts about graduating and moving on to the next phase in my life are kind of scary, but I know I’m going to love and enjoy every second of it.”

She is the daughter of Jessica Bradley and granddaughter of Foreman Bradley.