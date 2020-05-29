“Don’t talk, just act”: Cherokee High School holds modified graduation

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

With the motto of “Don’t talk, just act. Don’t say, just show. Don’t promise, just prove”; the Cherokee High School (CHS) Class of 2020 walked across the stage and received their diplomas in a modified graduation on the afternoon of Thursday, May 28.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), modifications had to be made to the school’s usual graduation and included starting the proceedings with a parade through downtown Cherokee. This was followed by each graduate, individually, walking across the stage at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center to receive their diplomas.

“Although the year didn’t go as planned, it provided us with the opportunity to show how resilient our community is,” Raylen Bark, CHS Class of 2020 valedictorian, said in a videotaped speech. “The community came together to help deliver meals, abide by rules to protect our families and elders, and check on students at home during the quarantine. Just as our ancestors had to, we have demonstrated our strength coming together as a community.”

She said that although students have had to overcome obstacles dealing with the pandemic, it has provided clarity on more important issues. “Although we stayed home, we were able to reflect on so many things. Some of us went and picked traditional foods for the first time, read a new book, started a new project, picked up a new hobby, tried our hand at cooking, felt more in touch with our culture, or even started working out. We were able to take a step back from our busy lives and appreciate some of the things we took for granted. We took everything that life threw at us and made it here today. We persevered and achieved an incredible goal.”

Tierney Bradley, CHS Class of 2020 salutatorian, said in her address, “I know this isn’t the graduation that we all felt we’d be attending. Like ‘a drive-thru for high school diplomas? Woohoo.’ But, nonetheless, we are here today to celebrate the graduation of Cherokee High School’s Class of 2020 – the best class ever to grace the halls of CHS, I might add.”

She said their senior year has been a “roller coaster ride” and noted, “This past year, especially these past few months, has opened my eyes and taught me to appreciate life and appreciate who I have in my life. I didn’t realize how much the people around you fill up your life until I wasn’t allowed to be around them.”

Bradley added, “The main thing is you can’t be afraid to live your life – take chances and live. Whatever you decide to do with your life, do it as long as you’re happy and as long as it’s legal…I would like to applaud this group of young people for surviving all four years, especially this crazy year.”

Although not presented in the usual format, several awardees were recognized during the graduation proceedings including:

* CHS JROTC Battalion Commander Sabre Awards: Logan Lequire, Toby Johns

* WCU Cherokee Center Jerry Wolfe Gadugi Awards: Tierney Bradley, Brandon Wolfe

* NAIWA Awards: Raylen Bark, Tierney Bradley

Dr. Debora Foerst, CHS principal, said in a message to the students, “We know these are unprecedented times; we have faced difficult decisions and we have overcome unique obstacles. Members of the Class of 2020, please know how aware we all are of all that you have missed out on because of this pandemic.”

She went on to say, “Culturally speaking, action is revered over talking. The Cherokee and other tribes across the country have faced many individuals and governmental agencies who say things and make promises, but their words don’t match their ways, and their promises are not kept. So, we value showing and proving.”

Dr. Foerst encouraged the students, “You have acted, shown, and proven yourselves worthy of a Cherokee High School diploma. You have persevered through the most unusual time you have ever experienced, and you’ve come out on top. I ask that you not forget your class motto. As you close this chapter and turn the page, please remember to act, show, and prove. It will serve you well no matter what your future will hold.”

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed addressed the students in a message and applauded their tenacity and perseverance during these trying times. “As this chapter of your life comes to a close, I want to remind you that a new chapter is beginning – one that you will write every day with the choices that you will make. If there is any lesson that can be learned from this global pandemic, it is that life is both precious and brief. With this in mind, I strongly encourage you to seize the opportunities presented to you each and every day – to choose to live with purpose, to understand that purpose and meaning for our individual lives is only realized when we live to serve and care for others. It is the very core of who we are as Cherokee people.”

The CHS Class of 2020 includes the following:

Raylen Jay Ulvsvdi Bark (Valedictorian, Highest Honors, National Honor Society)

Tierney Edaynia Bradley (Salutatorian, Highest Honors, National Honor Society)

Xavier Allen Armachain

Gracie Moon Bell

Melvina Blue Berry

Taylin Kelsie Bowman

Jeffrey Elliot Bradley

Reef Gareth Cochran

Bobby Allen Boyd Crowe

Ethan Nathaniel Crowe

Maiya Jameson Davis (Honors, National Honor Society)

Malia Marie Davis

Matthew Silas Driver

Hawk Moon Whisper Ensley

Deliah Grace Esquivel

Awee Jadelynn French

Christopher Somersey N’Hoj Gammon (Honors, National Honor Society)

Jacob Troy Griffin

Kimberly Marie Hendrix (High Honors, National Honor Society)

Mikhail Josiah Hernandez

William Elyas Hornbuckle

Aiden Merrick Hubble

Toby Libra Johns Jr.

Aia Rain Johnson (Honors, National Honor Society)

Christopher Warren Johnson

Dalericka Lorual King

Acecia Jayla Makai Lambert (High Honors, National Honor Society)

Treannie Awan Larch (High Honors, National Honor Society)

Alexa Jade Ledford

Austin Taylor Ledford

Tyler David Clarke Ledford

Christina Marie Lee

Logan Dwight Lequire (National Honor Society)

Emilio Javier Librado

Brian Gavin Littlejohn-Bigmeat

Mykel Tai Saloli Lossiah (National Honor Society)

Zackary Ryan Wilson Lossiah

Lauren Alexis Luther (Honors, National Honor Society)

Breanna Nicole Mangold (Honors, National Honor Society)

Ella Nora Montelongo

Cameron Ben Nelson (National Honor Society)

Jacob Dalton Norton

Taylor Selu Rene O’Kelley (National Honor Society)

Clarissa Lauren Owle

Marcus Santoyo Owle

Hallah Mellesse Panther

Tino Ochoa Pete

Khylan Chaos Pheasant

Shiah Destany Pheasant

William Hewitt Pheasant

Lauren Vonceil Parrish Queen

Shaylon Dawn Rattler

Cameron Hayes Reed

Dorian Keely Reed (Honors, National Honor Society)

Samantha Munoz Salazar

Sterling Xavier Santa Maria (High Honors, National Honor Society)

Staci Olivia Spicer

Bessie Coleen Swayney (National Honor Society)

Macy Aleigha Swayney (High Honors, National Honor Society)

Julian Ned Taylor

Amaya Mykal George Toineeta

Cecil Eli Walkingstick Jr.

Jaden Sam Welch

Sebrena Dallas Whiting (National Honor Society)

Brandon Van Wolfe (High Honors, National Honor Society)