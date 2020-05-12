Cherokee Heritage Center receives $25,000 grant from Oklahoma Humanities    

Oklahoma H.O.P.E. Grants support general operations and staff retention during COVID-19 health crisis





TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While public-facing operations at the Cherokee Heritage Center remain suspended, the organization is continuing its vital work with support from Oklahoma Humanities.

The heritage center recently received $25,000 through the Humanities Organizations Pandemic Emergency Grants initiative, which helps support general operations and staff retention throughout the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Oklahoma’s rich and diverse culture would not be what it is today without the generosity and unwavering dedication of Oklahoma Humanities,” said Paul Buckner, interim executive director for the Cherokee Heritage Center. “They continue to shine light in dark times, and through their support, organizations in the humanities and cultural sectors such as ours can find hope beyond this pandemic.”

CHC is one of 35 organizations benefiting from the Oklahoma H.O.P.E. grants, which is providing more than $480,000 in emergency funding to cultural and humanities organizations statewide affected by COVID-19. Awards range from $5,000 to $25,000.

“The economic and cultural impact of the arts and humanities in Oklahoma is undeniable,” said Caroline Lowery, executive director of Oklahoma Humanities. “OH is grateful to provide this vital support to ensure local agencies remain resilient, robust and resourced. This emergency funding will help keep Oklahomans employed and cultural organizations afloat.”

Funding for the Oklahoma H.O.P.E. Grants initiative was made available by a national cultural stimulus package from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

– Cherokee Heritage Center release