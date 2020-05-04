Cherokee Choices hosting virtual Mother’s Day 5K 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Due to the current quarantine status surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cherokee Choices program is hosting a virtual version of its annual Mother’s Day 5K. Participants can complete the run/walk at their own location anytime between now and Sunday, May 10.

You may sign up for this event online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/AnyCityAnyState/CherokeeChoicesMothersDay5K

“The Mother’s Day 5K is a great way for us to celebrate all of those wonderful moms that we have,” said Yolanda Saunooke, Cherokee Choices behavioral change specialist who is organizing the event. “The overall goal is to keep members of our community physically active while supporting a great cause – Tahnee’s Kids.”

Cherokee Choices has been quite active during the quarantine. “During this quarantine, Cherokee Choices is still working on ways to keep our community moving,” said Saunooke. “We have been posting kids workouts and yoga and meditation videos on our Facebook page. The Mother’s Day 5K is another avenue that we feel will help engage our community to continue to stay active and healthy with goals such as this.”

She noted that participants in the 5K can run/walk the event as many times as they wish prior to the deadline to improve their time. The website referenced above gives details as to how to enter times.

The cost to register is $15 per person, and each participant will receive a t-shirt and a medal. There will also be awards given as follows: Top Three Male Overall; Top Three Female Overall; and top three male and female in the following divisions: 8+under, 9-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-50, 51-60, and 61+.

All of the proceeds (100 percent) will go to Tahnee’s Kids. According to information from Cherokee Choices, “Tahnee’s Kids Fund is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of the children on the Qualla Boundary and surrounding area. Their goal is to sponsor young children in area schools with required school supplies, sponsor children in available academic tutoring programs, assure children have the opportunity to have gifts on Christmas, provide emergency foster-placed children with ‘quick care packages’, along with other services.”