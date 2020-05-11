Cheer Team continues wins virtually, announces try-outs

The Smoky Mountain Competition Cheer Club may not have been able to practice during the quarantine, but they have continued to compete virtually.

The team consists of girls representing Jackson, Macon, and Swain Counties in age ranging from 6-18 years of age.

On April 25, both the Junior Diamonds and Senior Sapphires competed virtually in the 2020 Spirit Spectacular Virtual Championship. They competed with 77 teams from all over the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Puerto Rico. The coaches submitted videos from a previous competition held in February.

The Junior Diamonds won first place in Performance Rec. Junior Level 1. The Senior Sapphires won third place in Performance Rec. Senior level 3.1.

The following weekend the teams competed in the 2020 Star Spirit Productions Virtual Nationals. They competed with 150 teams from all over the U.S., as well as Canada, UK, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, and the Dominican Republic. The coaches submitted videos from a previous competition held in January. The Junior Diamonds won second place in their division. The Senior Sapphires won third place in their division.

On May 9, the teams finished out their season with the Maximum Cheer & Dance April Virtual Challenge. They completed with 40 teams across the southeast. The Junior Diamonds won first place for the Performance Recreation division and the Senior Sapphires won second place.

They will be holding open tryouts for the 2020-21 season on June 20. No experience is required. Practice is typically held one day per week with competitions being held on Saturdays throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Anyone age 5-18 is encouraged to attend. For more information regarding the tryouts or to reserve your tryout spot, please email the coaches at smokymountaincheerclub@gmail.com .

– Smoky Mountain Cheer Club release