Calendar art contest for Cherokee youth 

The EBCI Housing and Community (HCD) program is hosting a calendar contest for youth members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The theme is “What a Healthy Home Means to Me”, and the winner in each division will receive a $100 cash award and have their drawing featured in the Tribal Healthy Homes 2021 Calendar.

All submissions must be an original drawing (markers, paints, crayons, colored pencils, or ink may be used). All drawings are welcome. One entry per student. Three age group winners: Elementary School (K-5th grade), Middle School (6th – 8th grades), and High School (9th – 12th grades).

HCD is accepting submissions now until June 30. Contact Shelby Hornbuckle 359-6917 or shelborn@nc-cherokee.com for information on how to enter and contest rules.

– EBCI Housing and Community Development release