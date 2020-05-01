Bradley selected for membership to N.C. Institute of Medicine 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine (NCIOM) helps guide health policies statewide, and now a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) will sit as a member of the organization. Vickie Bradley, Secretary of the EBCI Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Division and an EBCI tribal member, has been selected for membership.

“I am honored and excited to be selected as a member of the North Carolina Institute of Medicine,” said Bradley. “The NCIOM is a non-political source of analysis and advice on important health issues facing the state. The organization convenes stakeholders from across the state to study complex issues and develop solutions to improve health care in North Carolina. I’ve had the opportunity to serve on various task forces with NCIOM, and I am so happy that I can now represent the EBCI as an official member.”

Bradley has been appointed to a five-year membership, and NCIOM members can serve up to three memberships. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Carolina University and a master’s degree in public health from Lenoir-Rhyne University. Bradley has worked in health care for 30 years with the last 11 of those as secretary of EBCI PHHS.

The NCIOM states its mission as follows:

– To seek constructive solutions to statewide problems that impede the improvement of health and efficient and effective delivery of health care for all North Carolina citizens.

– To serve an advisory function at the request of the Governor, the General Assembly, and/or agencies of state government and to assist in the formation of public policy on complex and interrelated issues concerning health and health care for the people of North Carolina.

Dr. Adam Zolotor, MD, DrPH, NCIOM president and chief executive officer, said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome these new members to the NCIOM. We look forward to working with them to continue the mission of the Institute.”