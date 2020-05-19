19th Talking Trees Children’s Trout Derby cancelled 

The 19th Annual Talking Trees Children’s Trout Derby that was scheduled for July 31 – Aug. 1 has been cancelled.

Cherokee Destination Marketing officials said in a statement, “Please understand that due to the circumstances and uncertainty of Covid 19 we feel this decision is in the best interest of the children, their families, volunteers, vendors and workers. We want everyone to be safe and continue practicing social distancing during this time. We are going to miss seeing all of you this year. However, we are looking forward to seeing you next year on Aug. 6-7, 2021. We want to thank you for your understanding and we wish you all the best.”

Info or questions: Lisa Frady at lisafrad@nc-cherokee.com

– Cherokee Destination Marketing release