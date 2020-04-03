WCU offering free virtual art experiences

Bardo Arts Center is excited to announce a new webpage dedicated to virtual opportunities, arts.wcu.edu/ virtual. This page houses information regarding all the various online experiences and events being hosted by the WCU Bardo Arts Center and the Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts. Highlights include a series of Thursday lunchtime webinar presentations, which will be streamed on Facebook and Youtube, as well as through the arts.wcu.edu/virtual website. The Thursday webinar series opens with a theatrical talkback, followed by three webinars related to WCU Fine Art Museum exhibitions. Each webinar will last between 45-90 minutes and will include a question and answer sessions. Details below.

April 9 at 12 p.m. | One Man, Two Guvnor’s Talkback

Watch the free streaming play on YouTube, One Man, Two Guvnor’s, beginning April 2 at 7 p.m. through April 9, presented by National Theatre Live. Then enjoy a talkback on Thursday, April 9 at 12 p.m. with Dr. George H. Brown, Dean of the Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts. To watch One Man, Two Guvnor’s visit nationaltheatre.org.uk.

April 16 at 12 p.m. | Claire Van Vliet: Stone and Sky

The event features exhibiting artist, Claire Van Vliet, and WCU Fine Art Museum Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Carolyn Grosch. An interesting fact to note, the Museum holds the largest collection of vitreographs in the world, a printmaking medium that uses a glass plate to produce a printed image.

April 23 at 12 p.m. | Curious Terrain: WNC From the Air

Hear from exhibiting aerial photographer and pilot, Alex S. McLean, and James T. Costa, Executive Director of the Highlands Biological Station and WCU Professor of Evolutionary Biology. Curious Terrain features MacLean’s striking images of the seven westernmost counties of North Carolina and capture the unique qualities of the regions built environment while raising broader questions about humanity’s impact on the land.

April at 12 p.m. | Time and Again: Glass Works by Kit Paulson and SaraBeth Post

Enjoy a talk from exhibiting artist, SaraBeth Post, and WCU Fine Art Museum Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, Carolyn Grosch. Funded in part by the Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass, this exhibition brought together two Penland-based artists—Kit Paulson and SaraBeth Post—whose works in glass explore ideas about time, history, memory, and the antique.

Discover more at arts.wcu.edu/virtual, such as gallery video tours, more streaming performance opportunities, and links to the Bardo Arts Center social media channels for daily content.

WCU Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts Update

Save the date for April 17 at 7 p.m. for a special virtual play reading of Love’s, Labour’s, Lost by William Shakespeare, featuring students from the School of Stage and Screen, directed by Dr. George H. Brown, Dean of the Belcher College. In addition, see a selection of work from students, alumni, and faculty by visiting the Belcher College social media channels for the School of Art and Design, School of Music, and School of Stage and Screen. Find links to the Belcher College social media channels and watching details for Love’s, Labour’s, Lost at arts.wcu.edu/virtual.

Beyond working on providing arts opportunities online to the public, the Belcher College had the exceptionally difficult task of transitioning all of their arts classes online. However, with the best creative brains on the job, the faculty and staff of the Belcher College came up with some of the strongest solutions for our students in order to ensure the academic integrity and educational experiences of their courses.

Please note that until further notice, the WCU Bardo Arts Center building is closed but will continue to provide access to the arts through these online experiences and opportunities.

– Western Carolina University release