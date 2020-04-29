THANK YOU: Wolftown Community Club thanks essential workers 

Dear Qualla Boundary Essential Workers,

Over the past few weeks, many people have transitioned to working from home to comply with Chief Sneed’s stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19. Many others, who are essential workers, have continued to report to their jobs to ensure critical public health, safety, and infrastructure functions continue to support the Eastern Band of Cherokee, their families, along with all the employees and their families who work for the tribe.

We are tremendously grateful to all the people serving the frontlines of COVID-19 in essential services. This includes healthcare workers at the Cherokee Hospital, first responders that include: Cherokee Policemen/women, Cherokee firefighters, and the Cherokee EMS; as well as grocery store clerks, Tribal Food Distribution workers , postal employees, gas station attendants, delivery drivers, auto mechanics, and so many more. Not only are you ensuring we have essential care, supplies, and services, but you are often doing it while interacting with members of the public who could potentially make you and your family ill.

We understand that not only are you dealing with the stress of your job duties, but now have the added stress of social distancing measures to your job, shifting work hours, changing childcare needs with school closures among many other challenges, all while serving our communities during this pandemic. We understand that many of these jobs were hard and under-appreciated to begin with, even before additional stresses and pressures of COVID-19. That is a lot to handle. We want to take a moment to thank all of the dedicated essential workers that are keeping the Cherokee enrolled members, their families, and all of our employees and their families safe and functioning; we are so grateful for your continued dedication and sacrifice. We appreciate you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Sgi,

The Wolftown Community Club