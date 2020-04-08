Summer school classes at WCU to move online

CULLOWHEE – Summer school classes at Western Carolina University will be held online or via another form of distance education course delivery through the end of the second summer term in August.

The move to online or distance classes for summer is a part of changes to normal operating procedures made by WCU officials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown announced the transition of 2020 summer instruction, including for the May mini-semester and both sessions of summer school, away from in-person classes in a message to campus.

“Students who are wondering about the status of summer internships, cooperative education assignments and similar experiential learning activities should consult with their specific program directors for guidance, as there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ answer,” Brown said.

Under guidance from the University of North Carolina System, tuition and fees for online summer classes will be charged at the distance (or online) rate rather than the residential rate.

For the latest information on WCU’s response to COVID-19, visit info.wcu.edu/coronavirus.

– Western Carolina University release