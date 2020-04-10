SPEAKING OF FAITH: The ‘Rock’ and the Keys 

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

The prayer of a troubled heart “Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer. “From the end of the earth, will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I. “For thou hast been a shelter for me, and a strong tower from the enemy. “I will abide in thy tabernacle for ever. I will trust in the covert of thy wings. Selah. “For thou, O God, hast heard my vows: thou hast given me the heritage of those that fear thy name. “Thou wilt prolong the life of the king: and his years as many generations. “He shall abide before God for ever; O prepare mercy and truth, which may preserve him. “So will I sing praise unto thy name for ever, that I may daily perform my vows.” Psalm 61:1-8 (KJV)

“Lead me to the Rock that is higher than I…Jesus is the Rock! Back up into the Rock,” advised Pastor Melton, “as the wise (little badgers) ‘conies’ do. David placed all his hope in God. God is the habitation we can seek shelter in, He is the Chief Cornerstone.”

Confidence in God

“Truly my soul waited upon God: from him cometh my salvation; he is my defence; I shall not be greatly moved.

“How long will ye imagine mischief against a man? Ye shall be slain all of you; as a bowing wall shall ye be, and as a tottering fence.”

Psalm 62:1-3 (KJV)

“Now therefore are ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints, and of the household of God;

“And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;

“in whom all the building fitly framed together growth unto a holy temple in the Lord:

“In whom you also are builded together for a habitation of God through the Spirit.”

Ephesians 2:19-22 (KJV)

“He calls us saints, a habitation of God, of the household of saints, a temple of God. We are to be ‘a chip off the Block (the rock)’. We even have a little of His Image so the devil can’t tell the difference between us,” added Pastor Melton. “In Psalms God calls us ‘little gods’ as we have been made with a little of His Image in us.”

“Understand that the devil is not after your house, your health, your money, your car or your job. He is really seeking or trying to steal or destroy our identities—who we are now—by always lying to us, or using shame to paralyze us, keeping us from moving forward in our lives.

“If you are the Son of God, do this…,” taunted the devil, not realizing he had hit the proverbial wall. Jesus knew he didn’t have to prove Himself. He had the DNA to prove Himself. He was not a stranger or a foreigner. He knew the devil was only trying to destroy His identity, by asking Him ‘Who are you?’ The devil couldn’t be sure at that time—so he had decided to ask, hoping Jesus would answer.

“For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.”

1 Corinthians 3:11 (KJV)

“Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil—and to confuse him,’ continued, Rev. Melton. “Jesus is the foundation and the Cornerstone. You may never know who you are without knowing who He is.”

“Wherefore also it is contained in the scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a chief corner stone elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded.

“Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: but unto them which be disobedient, the stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner.”

1 Peter 2:6-7 (KJV)

“In reading Matthew 16:13-18, in verse 18 it reads, (Jesus said to Peter,) ‘and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

Pastor Melton explained, “The ‘gates’ don’t chase you down. The gates shall not prevail. The ‘keys’ to every door or gate were given back to Jesus, so the keys He gave back to mankind are to be used. We have the keys that also set locks against enemies.”