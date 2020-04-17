SPEAKING OF FAITH: Rest in the Lord 

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

(A Psalm of David)

“My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him.

“He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken.

“How long will you assault a man? Would all of you throw him down—this leaning wall, this tottering fence?

“They fully intend to topple him from his lofty place; they take delight in lies. With their mouths they bless, but in their hearts they curse. Selah.

“Find rest, O my soul, in God alone; my hope comes from him.

“He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.

“My salvation and my honor depend on God, he is my mighty rock, my refuge.

“Trust in him at all times, O people, pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge. Selah…

…”One thing God has spoken, two things have I heard: that you, O God, are strong,

“and that you, O Lord, are loving. Surely you will reward each person according to what he has done.”

Psalm 62:1-8, 11-12 (NIV)

“There are four things on earth that are small but unusually wise: …

…(Coneys, or Rock badgers) “Hyraxes—they aren’t powerful, but they make their homes among the rocks. (Almost defenseless, nothing can get to them there surrounded and protected by big rocks.)…”

Proverbs 30:24, 26 (NLT)

“Coneys (Rock badgers) teach us about wise building. We can take these ‘keys’ from Heaven that can also set the locks against all enemies. Just like these wise little coneys, it also takes a strong, but wise, man or woman of God to ‘bind’ things so that devils aren’t loosed on the earth. At the slightest movement of an enemy, coneys just jump down and back up into the rocks for protection. They know that the battle is not theirs to fight. When an enemy shows up, they back up into the Rock where nothing else can come. They know they are safe.” explained, Pastor Melton. “The strong believing man or woman of God, can ask the Lord to ‘lead me to the Rock that is higher than I.’ Believers know their Rock is the Lord and that their faith is to be in Him. He is our strong Rock for we know Who He is and that the battle is not ours to fight. Our battle is to fight the good fight of faith in Jesus,” he emphasized.

“I trust You, Lord! We were never intended to fight—the Lord opens our doors—to rescue us, to pull us out of the ‘miry clay’, or to set our feet upon the Rock. He is my strength and that is my Joy in Him, that I know He is the Rock. He goes before you and He is also behind me. Glory to our Good God! The battle is never ours. It is His. With His angels and chariots of fire, His Promises are ‘yes’ and ‘Amen.’

“Our spiritual exercise is to ‘be strong in the Lord and in the Power of His Might!’”added Pastor Melton. One issue we need to confront is that of the problem of having a ‘stony heart’. If not careful we can also become ‘stony ground.’ Quartz is a pretty rock, but it cannot take any pressure as it easily crumbles. He doesn’t want us to have a ‘stony heart’, either, He wants a malleable heart for us, one that He can work with because it is made in His Image—one that can have the God connection, one that is a heart for worshipping Him in Spirit and in Truth. Another reason for removing a stony heart—is so we can be made in His Image—to be a Rock for those around us, as well. Going through with a heart change won’t kill you, for you won’t go through it alone. God moves His angels—artillery. Hell cannot win, nor prevail.

“The devils will be crying out as doors, gates and roadblocks, begin to open with the ‘keys’ Jesus has given us. They are ours right now! We have the ‘keys’ to our Daddy’s refrigerator, His chair, we are now His kids! We can, at the first sign of trouble, stop and back into ‘the cleft of the Rock’ as Moses did. We can praise Him in good times, shout for Him and praise Him, that He goes with you even through grief, pain or illness and ask Him to, ‘Lead me to the Rock that is higher than I.’”