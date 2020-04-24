SPEAKING OF FAITH: Be not afraid! 

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“The Security of the Godly”

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

“I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

“Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

“He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.

“Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night, nor for the arrow that flieth by day;

“Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.

“A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.

“Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.

“Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation.

“There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.

“For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.

“They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.

“Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder; the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.

“Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him, I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.

“He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him, and honour him.

“With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.”

Psalm 91 (KJV)

Pastor Melton began his prayer, “Lord, give our leaders wisdom and thank You for protecting us all, especially the elderly…”

“Instead of panicking as we spend much of every day listening to and watching the news stations for information about this invisible plague, we actually have time now to read and study how to live with holiness, and by getting in God’s Presence and asking for His mercy, help and blessing. God will set you on high and do it in a prominent way that will more highly place you, as He sees you as a representative on Earth, of Jesus as Savior and Lord. He promises to bless us to the point that the blessings of heaven ‘raining down’ will overtake us.”

“Spend your time ‘catching a blessing.’” Pastor Melton, encouraged. “Don’t be thinking or saying, ‘I’m not worthy.’ (If you’re human and still breathing, you can qualify.) Ask for His help. He loves and cares about each one of us. no matter what we’ve done. It’s never too late to change, not while still breathing.

“Know these ‘staying in place’ orders, should be giving us an opportunity to spend quality time with family, and in meaningful conversation with our God. In spending much of our time in dedicated prayer to Him for our nations, for our states—for the whole world we are standing in the gap for each other against this common enemy.

“This enemy, is not one of flesh and blood, but is one who is trying to steal our very livelihoods, destroy our health, and even kill us all by taking our very last breaths. There’s no one on this planet who cannot be vitally concerned and involved in this ‘war,’ and revved up about overcoming this opposing force. After all, we do know the devil’s aim, has always been and now is, to steal from us, kill and destroy every one of us.

“By submitting ourselves first to God, we can run off this invisible plague along with the spirits of fear and of ‘lack’—Scripture says they have to ‘flee in seven directions.’ Each church, uniting in action, as so many lives are depending on the Church to ‘be’ the Church, we can overcome. Each can be listening for His Voice, in our home offices, our bedrooms, wherever we may be ‘staying in place.’ We have in this sequestering time, a wonderful opportunity to lift our hands in praise and worship of Him who is Omniscient—knows all things, is Omnipresent—is everywhere present, and is Omnipotent—our Almighty God the Father, God the Son, Jesus, and God the Holy Spirit. If we are ‘in Christ Jesus’, all are present within each believer. Pray for God’s mighty warriors to overcome this enemy’s plan now!”