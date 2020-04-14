SCC holding virtual town hall for businesses impacted by Coronavirus

SYLVA – The Small Business Center at Southwestern Community College is offering a free, live COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall featuring a panel of key business experts from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. Attendees will be able to ask the panel questions directly and receive business support and the latest information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics include loan and disaster financing options, unemployment information, operational guidance, government updates, additional upcoming webinars and more.

Featured speakers include Sharon Harvey, who currently serves as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Senior Area Manager for Western North Carolina, and Jeff Goss, an attorney from Ridenour & Goss, PA in Sylva who regularly advises small business owners on employment issues, corporate governance and contract related matters.

“With information changing what feels like daily, this is a great place to get answers from the experts. They’ll go over the most frequently asked questions we’ve been seeing, and then you’ll have a chance to ask questions to the panel,” said Tiffany Henry, director of the Small Business Center. “Instead of spending hours reading through documents online or trying to find the answer to something specific, you can get the information you need quickly and upfront.”

Prospective attendees must register in advance to receive necessary login information by visiting http://bit.ly/SCC_Webinars.

For more information on any seminars or services provided by SCC’s Small Business Center, please contact Henry at t_henry@southwesterncc.edu

– Southwestern Community College release