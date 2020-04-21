OBITUARY: Tom Patrick Lawless

Tom Patrick Lawless passed away gracefully Monday, March 30, 2020. He was adored by his entire family and will be missed tremendously by each of them.Â

Tom would have been celebrating his 86th birthdayÂ on May 13.Â His beautiful warm smile, pure heart, amazing laugh and easy going approach to life were traits his family and friends will always remember him by.Â

Tom,Â a graduate of the University of Maryland,Â and his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Wanda, married shortly after meeting on a double date in Washington, D.C. They later moved to a suburb of Atlanta where they raised their three children in a neighborhood they fondly referred to as “Camelot”.Â

Tom had a wonderful sense of humor, as well as a great appreciation for music, theater, art, movies, gardening, delicious food, making pancakes, grilling briskets on his green egg, and driving his grandchildren around in the family golf cart. He had a cherished relationship with each of his adult children, who feel deep gratitude for his unconditional love and support.Â

Tomâ€™s meaningful life will carry on forever in the hearts of his younger brother, Johnny; his three children, Kelly, Sean, and Heather; their spouses, Nelson, Molly, and Jeff; his six grandchildren, Leo, Thomas, Susannah, Burgess, Homer and Mercy; his great granddaughter, Brooklyn; and his deeply devoted wife, soulmate and life partner, Wanda Burgess Lawless.