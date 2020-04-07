OBITUARY: Talia Taylor

Talia Taylor, 29, of Cherokee, passed away on March 29, 2020. She was born in Jackson County on Jan. 4, 1991, to Charles Edward Taylor and Mystical Parker.

She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. Talia was a beautiful soul. She had a love for all children and animals. In turn, children and animals were very fond of her as well. She loved playing basketball and spending time with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Cinda Justine Taylor and Peaches Squirell; two brothers, Dustin D. Pheasant and Travis Arch; her paternal great grandfather, Ruben Taylor; a special uncle, J.W. Burchfield; a special aunt, Becky Butler; a special cousin, Tawania Albert; her maternal grandfather, Donald Lee Parker; her maternal grandmother, Eunice Washington; her greatest aunt, Mignon Parker; a special niece, Elexia Bird; a special nephew, Dreyvon Taylor; her partner, Robin Young; best friend, Michelle Long; and a special dog, Jack.

She is preceded in death by her paternal great grandmother, Mary Jane Taylor; maternal great grandmother, Clydia Mae Rattler; and cousin, Marie Walkingstick.

A private family service will be held at Wrights Creek Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be amongst family and friends.