OBITUARY: Sylvia ʺKayʺ Sharpe Morrow

Sylvia Kay Sharpe Morrow, 81, of Lake Junaluska, crossed over from this earthly life to her eternal joy in Christ on April 10, 2020.

Kay grew up in Greensboro, the daughter of Bob and Violet Walker. She married Ed Sharpe, her high school sweetheart, and brought two sons, Eddie (Brenda) and Robert (Leizl), into the world. Three grandchildren, Bailey (Eric) Bridges, Zach (Elaina) Sharpe, and Maria Sharpe; and one greatgrandchild, Paxton Sharpe completed the family.

Kay was known for her beautiful singing voice which was heard by many church congregations in western North Carolina. Her acting ability was outstanding as shown through the Smokey Mountain Playhouse.

She was a ʺministerʺ to hundreds through her retail business, The Medicine Man Crafts in Cherokee. She made the store an intimate place where people could talk with her about spiritual things.

Kay was the music director at the Whittier United Methodist Church for many years. She brought praise and glory to the Heavenly Father.

In 2011, Kay was reunited with a dear and close friend from college after a 53-year interval. She and Mic Morrow were married in September of that year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Clyde, PO Box 356, Clyde, NC 28721.

