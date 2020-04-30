OBITUARY: Regina Watkins

Regina Watkins, 46, of Cullowhee, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robinson Shelton and Wanda Otter; her brothers, Michael Shelton and Samuel Otter; and her nephew, Xavier Otter.

She is survived and will always be loved and remembered dearly by her brothers, Henry and Craig Otter of Cherokee; special sister, Charlene Otter of Cherokee; brother and special sister John and Rebeccah Shelton of Whittier; her children, Jessica (Mark) Kemper of Candler, Dillon Watkins, and Robin (Haley) Anderson of Sylva and Jakob (Autumn) Anderson of Cullowhee.

She also leaves behind nine grandchildren who she loved dearly. She is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends.

Born on June 30, 1973, she lived in Jackson County most of her life. She was a Southwestern Community College graduate, attended Western Carolina University, and was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Regina had a big heart, big smile, and an even bigger spirit. She truly lived life to the fullest and every day was an adventure. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren. She will forever live on in our hearts and memories as one of a kind.

