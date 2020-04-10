OBITUARY: Rebecca Boyum-Allen

Rebecca Boyum-Allen, 96, of Cherokee, passed away after a brief illness on April 6, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Owl and Rebecca Pond Owl, as well as her husbands, Dr. L.E. Boyum and Anthony Allen. In addition, she is also preceded by her brother, George Owl Jr.; sister, Hillary Osborn; along with one son, Tom Boyum.

Mrs. Boyum-Allen is survived by her beloved children, Dr. George Peter Boyum, Stillwater, Minn., Thann Rebecca Boyum-Dum, Columbus, and The Honorable William Mark Boyum, Cherokee. She also leaves behind her sister, Evelyn Legassey; nieces, Cate Hurt, Bonnie Legassey; nephew, Everett Legassey; and two grandchildren.

Rebecca was a teacher at the Oconaluftee Job Corps for a number of years. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Rebecca Boyum-Allen will be remembered for her love of going to yard sales as well as painting and reading. She also loved the UNC Tarheels.

The family will have be having a private memorial service at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.