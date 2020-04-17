OBITUARY: Michael Brian Terrell

Beloved husband, father, brother and son; Michael Brian Terrell, 42, a native of Swain County, made his heavenly journey home on April 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his dad, Mike Terrell; sister, Megan Terrell; and brother, Coleman Terrell.

Brian, as he was known by family and friends, is survived by his wife of 20 years, Christina; one son, Gabriel Terrell; a special niece, Izabella Terrell; a nephew, Christian Hensley; and his mother, Suzie Terrell; all of Cherokee.

Brian was a very private man, but he loved his family with all of his being. He loved all his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brian loved the Lord and was a faithful servant. His passing leaves us with a huge hole in our lives and he will be missed everyday. Please raise the family up in prayers. Through God’s grace we will keep taking one step forward day by day.

“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” Deuteronomy 31:6 “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.”-Proverb 3:5 “ In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”-Proverbs 3:6

The family will be having a private memorial service at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements