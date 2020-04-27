OBITUARY: Lydia Queen

It is with great sorrow that the family of Lydia Queen announces her passing on April 25, 2020 after a brief illness at Cherokee Indian Hospital. Lydia, 86, was born on Dec. 30, 1933. The daughter of the late Nolan and Golinda Queen, she is preceded in death by her brothers Sam, Dan, Mack and Joe Queen; one sister, Sara Jane Parker; and three nephews.

Lydia’s memory will be carried on by those she leaves behind including but not limited to her children, Michael Queen of Cherokee, Kathryn Queen of Knoxville, Tenn., and Karen Queen of Cherokee. In addition to her children, she is also survived by her granddaughters, Sharon Queen, Kimberly Lambert (Nelson), grandsons John Saunooke II and Steven T. Welch, all of Cherokee; her special great granddaughter, Clarise “Reesey” Queen; special great grandson, Rhett Lambert; and many nieces and nephews that will miss her as well.

Lydia was a skilled beadworker that has had her beadwork worn to Presidential Inauguration Balls as well as worn all over the world. She loved her flower gardens and her birds.

Lydia Queen was laid to rest with her immediate family per her request on April 25 at the Queen Family Cemetery.

