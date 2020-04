OBITUARY: Jesse Reed

Jesse Reed, 71, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully at his residence on April 14, 2020. The son of the late Noah Reed and Dora Dell Crowe Reed, Jesse will be missed by those left behind. He is preceded in death by one brother, Richard Terry Reed and one nephew; Noah Reed “Tweek”.

Jesse is survived by his brothers, Barry (Vicki) Reed, Ronnie Reed and Doug Reed along with one sister, Pam (Norman) Reed. In addition, he is survived by his nieces, Tiffany, Tara (Trey), Kim (Bo), Leanne, Vita, TJ, McKenzie and Erin along with his nephews, Haylen, Doug (Eliza), and Hawk. Also survived along with numerous great nephews and great nieces.

The family will have a private graveside service on April 15 at 3 p.m. at the Reed Family Cemetery with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Pall Bearers will be Doug Reed, Ietan Reed Littlejohn, Travis Hall, Silas Reed Littlejohn, Hayes Reed, and Hawks Reed.

