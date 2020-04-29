OBITUARY: Geraldine Stamper

Geraldine Stamper, 82, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born to the late Robert Stamper Sr. and Roxanna Standingdeer Stamper, she was a life long resident of Cherokee. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, the late Arch Junaluska Sr., as well as her brothers, Robert Stamper Jr. and Kenneth “Gudger” Smith and her sweet, little dog Benji that was her companion for years and brought her much comfort and joy.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Clark Junaluska (Elista Long) of Cherokee, Carmen Junaluska of Cherokee, Dennis Junaluska (Marlene Brown) of Cherokee, Arch Jr. (Faye) Junaluska of Cherokee, Paul Junaluska of Cherokee, Carol (Charles) McAbee, Carl (Theresa) Junaluska of Sylva, and Mark (Lisa) Junaluska of Sylva, Bill (Marie)Junaluska and Mary Kazhe. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ray Stamper of Cherokee, Ned Stamper of Cherokee, and James Murphy of Hendersonville; her sisters, Jane Owl, Sue Rattler, and Edith Queen, all of Cherokee. Geraldine leaves 30 grandchildren behind, as well as several great grandchildren, and a few great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her special cousins, Joanne Standingdeer and Mary Standingdeer Jackson. In addition, she will be carried in the memories of numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

The family would like to thank Tsali Care Center for her care during her extended illness. A special thank you to Cherokee Indian Hospital and Inpatient Staff for providing comfort and care to her and her family during this trying time. Also, a special thank you to Christy Martin for all your thoughtfulness and assistance during this time. The family also wants to thank everyone for all their prayers and support during this time.

Geraldine will be laid to rest in a private graveside service on Thursday, April 30 at Stamper Cemetery in the Painttown Community at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be among family and friends. Donations in honor of Geraldine Stamper can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.