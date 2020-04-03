Obituary – Eloise Maney

Eloise Maney, 74, of Cherokee, made her way to her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. The daughter of the late Guy George and Sally Tramper George, Eloise is preceded in death by one brother, Guy George Jr.; sisters, Roberta George Walkingstick, Lucinda George McCoy, Martha George Swelling, and Sally George Shehan; granddaughter, Aliyah Frady; and grandsons, Luke Maney and Jesse Maney.

Eloise is survived by her loving husband, Harley Maney Sr. along with her children that she loved, Deborah Locust (late Ernest Locust Jr.), James David Maney (wife Tonya Carroll), Robert A. Maney (wife Ellie Maney), Christy M. Large (husband Brandon Large) of Knoxville, Tenn., Lisa Frady (husband Trint Frady), and James Harley Jr. (wife Janelle L. Maney). In addition, she is survived by 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Eloise is also survived by special nephews, Robert Hull Jr. (wife Erica P. Hull) and William Walkingstick (wife Danette Queen Walkingstick); and her special nieces, Terry Jo George and Denise George (Manuel Arms).

Eloise was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She loved all of her family and being with them made her the happiest. She enjoyed making pottery, beading, sewing as well as other crafts. Eloise enjoyed going to Cades Cove to look at the deer and watching the elk in Cherokee. She also enjoyed watching the Tennessee Lady Vols play basketball but only when Pat Summit was coaching.

The family will have a private graveside service for Eloise on Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. at the Maney Cemetery on Richard Maney Drive. Pallbearers will be William Walkingstick, Richard Maney, Robert Maney Jr., AJ Hull, Elijah Maney, Jonathan Frady, Champ Maney, and BA Hull.

Due to circumstances in the community, the family asks that only immediate family attend. The family also wants to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time as well as for all their prayers.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.