OBITUARY: David Paul Lambert

On April 27, 2020, David Paul Lambert, 54, of Cherokee, went to his Heavenly home. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe Lambert Sr and Louisa Lambert, both of Cherokee.

Paul, as he was commonly known as, is survived by his parents, Thomas Rex Roberts of Virginia and Nellie Washington of Cherokee; one sister, Shannon Bradley; his sons, Michael Lambert and Jake Lambert; along with his daughter, Jaymian Lambert. Paul also has three grandchildren and two on the way. In addition, his memory will be carried on by his aunt, Mary Collins; his two uncles; his special friend, Larry Paul McCoy; his niece, Shalana Yates (CJ); and his best buddy in all the world, his little dog Flea.

Paul was a jack of all trades, having done many jobs over the years . Of all the jobs he’s done, he was most proud of driving tractor trailers. He was proud of all the places he traveled to while driving and loved to talk about what all he had seen. Paul liked Carolina basketball, Nascar and being outdoors where he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. More than all this though, he loved his Flea (Fwee as he called him).

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Paul McCoy, CJ Yates, Mingo Hornbuckle, Buddy Hornbuckle, Chris Harsh, and Gerald Bradley. Honorary pall bearer will be Braylyn Lambert.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.