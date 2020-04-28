OBITUARY: Brenda Kay Wildcatt

Brenda Kay Wildcatt, 53, of Cherokee, has made her journey to her Heavenly home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Reagan and Lucy Wildcatt, along with her son, Jordan Shane Ledford.

Brenda’s memory will be carried on by her beloved children – daughters, Leslie Dawn Ledford and Hilarie Howell; sons, Albert Jason Crowe and Dezman Tre Crow; along with eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Brenda is also survived by her brothers, Reggie Stanberry, Archie Stanberry and Ray McCoy; along with sisters, Carla McCoy and Becky Wildcatt. Brenda has numerous aunts and uncles that will remember her as well.

Brenda was a homemaker and enjoyed doing beadwork. She loved spending time with her family, she especially enjoyed traveling to the beach. She loved going over to Pigeon Forge any chance she could.

The family will have a graveside service for Brenda Kay Wildcatt on Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Wildcatt Family Cemetery in the Birdtown Community of Cherokee. Pall bearers will be Albert Jason Crowe, Dezman Tre Crow, Eli Crow, Aaron Crow, and other family members.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.