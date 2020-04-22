OBITUARY: Aaron Lee Frady

Aaron Lee Frady, 24, of Cherokee, unexpectedly went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Sammy Frady.

Aaron is survived by his mothers, Trinia Ensley and Darlene Frady; along with fathers, William Ensley and Roger Frady. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Angeleena ( Annie) Maryann and his children Demetri Frady, Spencer Frady, and Rashawd Queen. He is also survived by his brothers, Isaiah Frady, Jacob Frady, Jimmy Frady, Logan Otter; and sisters, Brittany Frady, Jamie Jenkins, and Sally Bryson.

Aaron worked construction and loved spending time with his kids and family. He loved God and reading the bible.

The family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at 54 Odiear Lane in Whittier.

He will be interned at Ka-Nv-Si-Da Cemetery. Perry Cole will be presiding.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.