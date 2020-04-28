Most events at Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds cancelled for May 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

With the landscape constantly changing regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has cancelled or rescheduled most of the events at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds for the month of May.

The only event that will occur is actually a recurring event organized by Tina Swimmer (736-6624). A drive-in church service will be held on the following dates at the Fairgrounds:

* Sunday, May 3 at 11 a.m. – Matt Tooni preaching

* Sunday, May 10 at 11 a.m. – Scott Chekelelee preaching

* Sunday, May 17 at 11 a.m. – Ben Reed preaching

* Sunday, May 24 at 11 a.m. – Merritt Youngdeer preaching

* Sunday, May 31 at 11 a.m. – Eddie Murrow preaching

* Sunday, June 7 at 11 a.m. – Bo Parris preaching

The following events, originally scheduled at the Fairgrounds for the month of May have been cancelled:

– Dandelion Market (May 7)

– Tribal Foods Distribution (May 19)

– EBCI Tribal Council Awards (May 21)

– Strawberry Festival (May 23)

– Gourd Gathering (May 28-30)

The following events have been rescheduled. The new date(s) for the event is listed along with contact information:

– Elders Walk and Lunch. July 16. Deb West 359-6291or Sherry Welch 359-6290

– Customer Appreciation Day. July 18. Cherokee Welcome Center 359-6490

– Fire Mountain Inferno Bicycle Races. Sept. 11-13. www.gloryhoundevents.com

– Cherokee Day of Caring. Oct. 29. Deb Owle 497-5550