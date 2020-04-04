Horsehoe Bend National Military Park closing temporarily 

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, in response to guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Office of the Governor of Alabama, will be temporarily closing to the public beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park will close temporarily in order to comply with the Stay at Home order from Governor Kay Ivey announced on April 3. This closure includes all indoor and outdoor spaces at Horseshoe Bend NMP, including trails, boat launch, and all facilities. To view the governor’s order in its entirety, please visit governor.alabama.gov.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park is our number one priority,” Park officials noted. “The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website http://www.nps.gov/hobe and Facebook.”

– National Park Service release