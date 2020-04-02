Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos extends temporary closure through April

As the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat both locally and nationally, Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos (Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort & Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel) has further extended its closure through the end of April.

Following the guidelines and recommendations of government officials and health agencies, the company remains committed to keeping its employees and communities safe.

As previously announced, employees of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos will continue to be paid through April 15, however, during the extended closure beginning on April 16 the majority of employees will be placed on furlough. Furloughed employees will continue to receive medical benefits which will be provided and paid for by the company through reopening or June 30, whichever comes first. Harrah’s Cherokee officials noted, “Harrah’s Cherokee looks forward to welcoming back its employees and guests and will continue to work with Tribal leaders to identify an appropriate reopening date.” – Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos release