Graham County resident tests positive for COVID-19 

GRAHAM COUNTY – On Sunday, April 26, the Graham County Health Department in collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified a Graham County Resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in Graham County and is now isolating in their home.

The Graham County resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, attended a gathering late afternoon on Saturday, April 25 in the East Buffalo Community of Robbinsville. The Graham County Health Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, is working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this person or attended the gathering.

If you attended this gathering or have concerns regarding details of this specific situation and would like to be tested, contact the EBCI COVID-19 hotline at (828) 497- 3743.

Drive-thru testing will made be available on Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Snowbird Complex for those who have been identified as direct contacts or attended the gathering held on April 25.

If you know of anyone at this gathering, please refer them to this post.

The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately six feet of a person with an infection with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.

The EBCI PHHS is working with other health and emergency officials to identify close contacts.

Officials noted, “Every consideration to the health, safety, and well-being of our community, employees, and their families is being addressed. We advise everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus.”

For local information call the Graham County Health Department (828) 479-7900 or the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority COVID-19 Hotline (828) 497-3743.

– Graham County Health Department release