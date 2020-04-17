Grad Profile: Gracie Dellinger, South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Gracie Dellinger, who has split time between Cherokee and South Carolina during her childhood, is set to graduate from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Clemson University this fall to study genetics and microbiology in their honors program.

While at the Governor’s School, Dellinger participated in many activities including:

* Forward Spirit officer

* Glee Club co-president

* Completed over 110 hours of community service during her junior and senior years

* HOSA member

* SPARK biology instructor teaching middle school students

“I would like to thank my community for pushing me to pursue my goals, Dr. Joe Padgett for giving me the tools and guidance to succeed, and my family for their constant support throughout the trials I have experienced,” said Dellinger.

When asked her thoughts on graduation, she quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.”

She is the daughter of Cynthia Fortner of the Wolftown Community.