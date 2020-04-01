Governor Cooper signs Executive Order to prohibit utility disconnections in the wake of COVID-19

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday, April 1 another step to help families by prohibiting utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during this pandemic. The Order applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services for the next 60 days.

Read frequently asked questions here:

The Order directs utilities to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills and prohibits them from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payment.

Telecommunication companies that provide phone, cable and internet services are strongly urged to follow these same rules.

“This action is particularly important since tomorrow is the first of the month, and I know that’s a date many families fear when they can’t make ends meet,” said Governor Cooper. “These protections will help families stay in their homes and keep vital services like electricity, water, and communications going as we Stay at Home.”

Additionally, the Order encourages banks not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties. Landlords are strongly encouraged in the Order to follow the spirit of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s Order and delay any evictions that are already entered in the court system.

Governor Cooper was joined by Attorney General Josh Stein to announce the order and he thanked companies that have already voluntarily announced policies to prevent shutoffs, including Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, AT&T, and local electric co-ops, among many others. The Order follows the Governor’s Stay At Home order, which is in effect until April 29.

The Council of State concurred with the Order today.

– Office of Gov. Cooper release