Folkmoot International Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

The 37th annual Folkmoot International Festival, scheduled for July 18-26, has been cancelled, due to uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19.

The Folkmoot Board of Directors made the decision at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 25, after considering the costs, complications and growing consequences of the public health crisis.

“There are a lot of logistics involved in planning and orchestrating a 10-day festival with numerous performances, a variety of venues and artists coming from around the world,” said Folkmoot Executive Director Angie Schwab. “Due to the uncertainty of limitations on public gatherings, travel restrictions and the general health and well being of our community, we have decided to cancel this year’s festival.”

Folkmoot, a year-round arts and cultural center based at the Historic Hazelwood School in Waynesville, has cancelled or postponed over 30 other events in 2020 because of the crisis, ranging from concerts and festivals to lectures and dinners. Folkmoot hopes to reschedule many of the events later in the year, circumstances permitting.

The summer international festival, launched in 1983, is the organization’s signature event. Teams of musicians and dancers from across the globe make their home base in Waynesville and perform at venues from Cherokee to Hickory. More than 8,000 international performers from 200 countries have participated through the decades.

Folkmoot is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating many cultures in one community. The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located in the Historic Hazelwood School at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. Event parking is available along Virginia Avenue and behind the school along Brooks Street. Staff can be reached by phone at (828) 452-2997 or by email at info@folkmoot.org.

– Folkmoot International Festival release